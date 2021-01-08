Markets
ALNY

Notable Friday Option Activity: ALNY, LULU, UI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total volume of 4,762 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 476,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,000 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 18,317 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 88.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $387.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $387.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) saw options trading volume of 727 contracts, representing approximately 72,700 underlying shares or approximately 82% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALNY options, LULU options, or UI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALNY LULU UI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular