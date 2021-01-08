Notable Friday Option Activity: ALNY, LULU, UI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total volume of 4,762 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 476,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,000 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 18,317 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 88.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $387.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $387.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) saw options trading volume of 727 contracts, representing approximately 72,700 underlying shares or approximately 82% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALNY options, LULU options, or UI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.