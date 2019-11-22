Markets
ALLY

Notable Friday Option Activity: ALLY, MGLN, IBKR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total volume of 29,708 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.2% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 19,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Magellan Health Inc. (Symbol: MGLN) options are showing a volume of 1,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 176,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.2% of MGLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of MGLN. Below is a chart showing MGLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) options are showing a volume of 3,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.6% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 366,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,300 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALLY options, MGLN options, or IBKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALLY MGLN IBKR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular