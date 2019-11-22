Notable Friday Option Activity: ALLY, MGLN, IBKR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total volume of 29,708 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.2% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 19,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Magellan Health Inc. (Symbol: MGLN) options are showing a volume of 1,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 176,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.2% of MGLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of MGLN. Below is a chart showing MGLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) options are showing a volume of 3,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.6% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 366,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,300 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALLY options, MGLN options, or IBKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

