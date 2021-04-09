Notable Friday Option Activity: ALKS, FND, NOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS), where a total of 7,910 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 791,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.2% of ALKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of ALKS. Below is a chart showing ALKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) saw options trading volume of 4,678 contracts, representing approximately 467,800 underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 639,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 7,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 725,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

