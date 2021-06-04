Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: ALGN, UPST, AEO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 4,053 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 405,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.8% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,300 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 32,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,100 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) saw options trading volume of 25,483 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 10,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

