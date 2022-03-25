Notable Friday Option Activity: ALGN, ULTA, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 4,587 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 458,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 3,929 contracts, representing approximately 392,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 294,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 40,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, ULTA options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

