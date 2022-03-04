Notable Friday Option Activity: ALGN, BAC, DAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 3,851 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 385,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 842,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,700 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 238,545 contracts, representing approximately 23.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 66,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 3,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, BAC options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

