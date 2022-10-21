Notable Friday Option Activity: ALB, HCA, CWH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 6,674 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 667,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,800 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw options trading volume of 6,451 contracts, representing approximately 645,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,200 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) saw options trading volume of 4,458 contracts, representing approximately 445,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 965,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,300 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:
