Notable Friday Option Activity: AJRD, CRSR, BMRN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD), where a total volume of 4,437 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 443,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.3% of AJRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,300 underlying shares of AJRD. Below is a chart showing AJRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) options are showing a volume of 10,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) saw options trading volume of 14,501 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 90.6% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,300 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

AJRD CRSR BMRN

