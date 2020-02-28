Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: AGO, ZS, VZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO), where a total volume of 2,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 234,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,100 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 13,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 27, 2020, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 82,311 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,000 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

