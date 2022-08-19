Notable Friday Option Activity: AFRM, TNDM, MEDP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total volume of 90,548 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,600 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) saw options trading volume of 7,141 contracts, representing approximately 714,100 underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP) options are showing a volume of 2,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 232,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,400 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, TNDM options, or MEDP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.