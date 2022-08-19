Notable Friday Option Activity: AFRM, TNDM, MEDP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total volume of 90,548 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,600 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) saw options trading volume of 7,141 contracts, representing approximately 714,100 underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP) options are showing a volume of 2,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 232,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,400 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, TNDM options, or MEDP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

