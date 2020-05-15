Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: AFL, QCOM, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), where a total volume of 58,227 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 165.8% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 18,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 79,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.7% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 20,887 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 4,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFL options, QCOM options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

