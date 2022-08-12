Notable Friday Option Activity: AFL, F, AMBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), where a total of 18,428 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.3% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,900 underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 497,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 49.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 53,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 3,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 334,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.6% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,700 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

