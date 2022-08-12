Markets
AFL

Notable Friday Option Activity: AFL, F, AMBA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), where a total of 18,428 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.3% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,900 underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 497,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 49.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 53,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 3,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 334,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.6% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,700 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AFL options, F options, or AMBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFL F AMBA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular