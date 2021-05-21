Markets
AFG

Notable Friday Option Activity: AFG, WGO, CLAR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG), where a total of 3,381 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 338,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.1% of AFG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 341,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,400 underlying shares of AFG. Below is a chart showing AFG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) options are showing a volume of 5,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 546,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,700 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Clarus Corp (Symbol: CLAR) saw options trading volume of 1,775 contracts, representing approximately 177,500 underlying shares or approximately 85.6% of CLAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,900 underlying shares of CLAR. Below is a chart showing CLAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AFG options, WGO options, or CLAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFG WGO CLAR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular