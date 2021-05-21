Notable Friday Option Activity: AFG, WGO, CLAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG), where a total of 3,381 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 338,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.1% of AFG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 341,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,400 underlying shares of AFG. Below is a chart showing AFG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) options are showing a volume of 5,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 546,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,700 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clarus Corp (Symbol: CLAR) saw options trading volume of 1,775 contracts, representing approximately 177,500 underlying shares or approximately 85.6% of CLAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,900 underlying shares of CLAR. Below is a chart showing CLAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

