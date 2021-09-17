Notable Friday Option Activity: ADNT, TVTX, LMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT), where a total of 8,321 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 832,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.9% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 895,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 4,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX) saw options trading volume of 7,696 contracts, representing approximately 769,600 underlying shares or approximately 90.4% of TVTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 6,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,400 underlying shares of TVTX. Below is a chart showing TVTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 10,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.6% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring September 24, 2021, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADNT options, TVTX options, or LMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.