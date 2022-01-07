Notable Friday Option Activity: ADI, DAL, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), where a total volume of 28,524 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.7% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 10,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 65,984 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 962,200 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 38,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 13,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADI options, DAL options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.