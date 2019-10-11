Notable Friday Option Activity: ADBE, RETA, W

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 17,716 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,800 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) saw options trading volume of 1,726 contracts, representing approximately 172,600 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 315,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,400 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 9,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 967,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,700 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

