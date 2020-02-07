Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: ADBE, DIS, JNPR

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 18,979 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 94,123 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 81.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 3,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) saw options trading volume of 31,425 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 18,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

