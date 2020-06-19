Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: ADBE, CE, ABC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 17,564 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) saw options trading volume of 5,145 contracts, representing approximately 514,500 underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of CE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 976,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of CE. Below is a chart showing CE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) saw options trading volume of 6,385 contracts, representing approximately 638,500 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of ABC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,500 underlying shares of ABC. Below is a chart showing ABC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

