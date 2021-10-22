Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: ACN, MVIS, NPTN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total volume of 8,713 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 871,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS) saw options trading volume of 20,328 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 1,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,700 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NeoPhotonics Corp (Symbol: NPTN) options are showing a volume of 1,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of NPTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,900 underlying shares of NPTN. Below is a chart showing NPTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

