Notable Friday Option Activity: ACM, BYND, BCOV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AECOM (Symbol: ACM), where a total of 11,535 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.7% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 910,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 61,536 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 126.5% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 6,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,600 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brightcove Inc (Symbol: BCOV) saw options trading volume of 4,839 contracts, representing approximately 483,900 underlying shares or approximately 115.6% of BCOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of BCOV. Below is a chart showing BCOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

