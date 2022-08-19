Notable Friday Option Activity: ABMD, NKE, MAR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD), where a total of 966 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 96,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 229,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,400 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 23,865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,600 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 7,155 contracts, representing approximately 715,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,900 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABMD options, NKE options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

