Notable Friday Option Activity: ABBV, FCX, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total volume of 40,982 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.4% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 4,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,900 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 120,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 43,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 60,960 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 16,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

