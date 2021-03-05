Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: ABBV, DE, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total volume of 29,064 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 7,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 777,900 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 881,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 58,219 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 2,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

