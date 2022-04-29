Notable Friday Option Activity: ABBV, CBOE, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 59,816 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.7% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 6,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,200 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 4,337 contracts, representing approximately 433,700 underlying shares or approximately 63% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 12,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 2,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,300 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, CBOE options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
