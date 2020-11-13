Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: AAWW, W, VMW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: AAWW), where a total volume of 2,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 246,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of AAWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of AAWW. Below is a chart showing AAWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 12,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 4,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 413,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

