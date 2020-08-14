Notable Friday Option Activity: AAP, JAZZ, TDOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 4,483 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 448,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,300 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Symbol: JAZZ) options are showing a volume of 3,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 389,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of JAZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of JAZZ. Below is a chart showing JAZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 26,527 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,000 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

