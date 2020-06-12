Notable Friday Option Activity: AAL, TGT, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 614,252 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 61.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 114.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 28,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 31,934 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 12, 2020, with 2,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 55,395 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAL options, TGT options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

