Notable Friday Option Activity: AAL, STX, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 150,628 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 19,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 7,228 contracts, representing approximately 722,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 3,020 contracts, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 694,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

