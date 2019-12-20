Notable Friday Option Activity: AAL, SKT, PBF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 32,654 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 10,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) options are showing a volume of 15,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,100 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) saw options trading volume of 8,159 contracts, representing approximately 815,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,400 underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

