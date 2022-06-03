Notable Friday Option Activity: AAL, ADBE, AVAV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 152,506 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 6,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 660,800 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 16,541 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $405 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:
And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 1,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 115,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 247,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
