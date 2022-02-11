Notable Friday Option Activity: AA, XOM, CF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total volume of 49,039 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.6% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,000 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 190,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 22,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 22,438 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,700 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

