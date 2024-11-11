Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open, with earnings consensus, include Home Depot (HD), consensus $3.64… Shopify (SHOP), consensus 35c… Tyson Foods (TSN), consensus 69c… Shift4 Payments (FOUR), consensus $1.07… Mosaic (MOS), consensus 54c.

