Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open, with earnings consensus, include CVS Health (CVS), consensus $1.53… Vertex (VERX), consensus 14c… Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), consensus ($1.16)… Six Flags (SIX), consensus $3.39… Dine Brands (DIN), consensus $1.34.

