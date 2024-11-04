Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open, with earnings consensus, include Apollo Global (APO), consensus $1.72… Restaurant Brands (QSR), consensus $1.32… Yum! Brands (YUM), consensus $1.41… GlobalFoundries (GFS), consensus 33c… Henry Schein (HSIC), consensus $1.17.

