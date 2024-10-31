Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open, with earnings consensus, include Exxon Mobil (XOM), consensus $1.88… Chevron (CVX), consensus $2.43… Charter Communications (CHTR), consensus $8.67… Cardinal Health (CAH), consensus $1.62… Church & Dwight (CHD), consensus 68c… Wayfair (W), consensus 13c.
