Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open

October 30, 2024 — 02:00 pm EDT

Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open, with earnings consensus, include Mastercard (MA), consensus $3.74… Merck (MRK), consensus $1.51… Uber (UBER), consensus 41c… Comcast (CMCSK) (CMCSA), consensus $1.06… Eaton (ETN), consensus $2.80… Bristol Myers (BMY), consensus $1.49… Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), consensus $11.69… Cigna (CI), consensus $7.20… Altria (MO), consensus $1.35… Estee Lauder (EL), consensus 9c… Roblox (RBLX), consensus (37c)… Kellanova (K), consensus 26c… Hyatt (H), consensus $1.38… Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), consensus 94c… Mobileye (MBLY), consensus 9c… BorgWarner (BWA), consensus 92c… Wendy’s (WEN), consensus 25c… Driven Brands (DRVN), consensus 22c.

