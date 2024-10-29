Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open, with earnings consensus, include Eli Lilly (LLY), consensus $1.145… Abbvie (ABBV), consensus $2.92… Caterpillar (CAT), consensus $5.34… Kraft Heinz (KHC), consensus 74c… Ge Healthcare (GEHC), consensus $1.05… Humana (HUM), consensus $3.40… Biogen (BIIB), consensus $3.79… Global Payments (GPN), consensus $3.12… Wingstop (WING), consensus 95c… Shake Shack (SHAK), consensus 20c… Brinker International (EAT), consensus 68c.

