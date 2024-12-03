Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open, with earnings consensus, include Hormel (HRL), consensus 42c… Dollar Tree (DLTR), consensus $1.08… Chewy (CHWY), consensus 23c… Campbells (CPB), consensus 87c… Foot Locker (FL), consensus 40c.

