Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open, with earnings consensus, include Analog Devices (ADI), consensus $1.64… Best Buy (BBY), consensus $1.29… Burlington Stores (BURL), consensus $1.55… Dick’s Sporting (DKS), consensus $2.69… J. M. Smucker (SJM), consensus $2.51… Kohl’s (KSS), consensus 27c.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.