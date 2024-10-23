Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open, with earnings consensus, include Honeywell (HON), consensus $2.25… KKR (KKR), consensus $1.21… UPS (UPS), consensus $163… Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), consensus 51c… Tractor Supply (TSCO), consensus $2.24… LabCorp (LH), consensus $3.49… Southwest Airlines (LUV), consensus 0c… Textron (TXT), consensus $1.49… Hasbro (HAS), consensus $1.28… Lear Corp. (LEA), consensus $2.63… Harley-Davidson (HOG), consensus 79c.
