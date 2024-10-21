Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open, with earnings consensus, include GE Aerospace (GE), consensus $1.14… Danaher (DHR), consensus $1.57… Philip Morris (PM), consensus $1.82… Verizon (VZ), consensus $1.18… RTX Corp. (RTX), consensus $1.34… Lockheed Martin (LMT), consensus $6.50… Fiserv (FI), consensus $2.26… Sherwin-Williams (SHW), consensus $3.54… 3M (MMM), consensus $1.90… General Motors (GM), consensus $2.43… Kimberly-Clark (KMB), consensus $1.70… Quest Diagnostics (DGX), consensus $2.26.

