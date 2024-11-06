Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Qualcomm (QCOM), consensus $2.56… ARM (ARM), consensus 26c… Gilead (GILD), consensus $1.55… MercadoLibre (MELI), consensus $10… McKesson (MCK), consensus $6.88… AppLovin (APP), consensus 92c… HubSpot (HUBS), consensus $1.91… Take -Two (TTWO), consensus 41c… Duolingo (DUOL), consensus 35c… Zillow (Z), consensus 29c… Sarepta (SRPT), consensus (13c)… Match Group (MTCH), consensus 48c… Lyft (LYFT), consensus 20c… e.l.f. Beauty (ELF), consensus 42c… Freshworks (FRSH), consensus 8c… TripAdvisor (TRIP), consensus 44c… Tandem Diabetes (TNDM), consensus (4c)… Bumble (BMBL), consensus 19c.

