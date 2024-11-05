Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Microchip Technology (MCHP), consensus 43c… Supermicro (SMCI), consensus 75c… Exact Sciences (EXAS), consensus (21c)… Frontier Communications (FYBR), consensus (19c)… Globus Medical (GMED), consensus 65c… Qualys (QLYS), consensus $1.33… Revolve Group (RVLV), consensus 10c… Grocery Outlet (GO), consensus 27c.

