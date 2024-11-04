Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), consensus $4.14… Palantir (PLTR), consensus 9c… Diamonback Energy (FANG), consensus $3.99… AIG (AIG), consensus $1.10… Ilumina (ILMN), consensus 88c… Hologic (HOLX), consensus $1.01… Astera Labs (ALAB), consensus 17c… Wynn Resorts (WYNN), consensus $1.01… Glaukos (GKOS), consensus (48c)… Sensata (ST), consensus 85c… Hims & Hers (HIMS), consensus 4c… Teradata (TDC), consensus 56c… Marqeta (MQ), consensus (5c)… Altice USA (ATUS), consensus 4c.

