Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Microsoft (MSFT), consensus $3.10… Meta Platforms (META), consensus $5.25… Amgen (AMGN), consensus $5.11… Booking Holdings (BKNG), consensus $77.47… Starbucks (SBUX), consensus $1.03… DoorDash (DASH), consensus 22c… Metlife (MET), consensus $2.17… Coinbase (COIN), consensus 41c… eBay (EBAY), consensus $1.18… Carvana (CVNA), consensus 25c… Robinhood (HOOD), consensus 18c… Clorox (CLX), consensus $1.39… Sprout Farmers (SFM) , consensus 77c… MGM Resorts (MGM), consensus 61c… Twilio (TWLO), consensus 85c… Roku (ROKU), consensus (32c)… Etsy (ETSY), consensus 55c… Teladoc (TDOC), consensus (27c).

