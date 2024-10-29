Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), consensus $1.84… Visa (V), consensus $2.58… AMD (AMD), consensus 91c… Mondelez (MDLZ), consensus 85c… Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), consensus 25c… Electronic Arts (EA), consensus $2.02… First Solar (FSLR), consensus $3.09… Snap (SNAP), consensus 5c… Reddit (RDDT), consensus (7c)… Caesars (CZR), consensus 12c… Qorvo (QRVO), consensus $1.85.
Read More on GOOG:
