Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Lululemon (LULU), consensus $2.72… Veeva Systems (VEEV), consensus $1.58… HP Enterprise (HPE), consensus 56c… Ulta Beauty (ULTA), consensus $4.52… DocuSign (DOCU), consensus 87c… Gitlab (GTLB), consensus 16c… UiPath (PATH), consensus 7c… Smartsheet (SMAR), consensus 30c… Victoria’s Secret (VSCO), consensus (62c)… Petco (WOOF), consensus (3c).

