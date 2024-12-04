Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Synopsys (SNPS), consensus $3.30… SentinelOne (S), consensus (20c)… PVH Corp (PVH), consensus $2.59… Five Below (FIVE), consensus 18c… Sprinklr (CXM), consensus 8c.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SNPS:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, December 04, 2024
- Synopsys (SNPS) Q4 Pre-Earnings: Here’s What to Expect
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, December 02 – December 05, 2024
- SNPS Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Synopsys initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.