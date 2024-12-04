Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Synopsys (SNPS), consensus $3.30… SentinelOne (S), consensus (20c)… PVH Corp (PVH), consensus $2.59… Five Below (FIVE), consensus 18c… Sprinklr (CXM), consensus 8c.

