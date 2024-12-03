Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Salesforce (CRM), consensus $2.45… Marvell Technology (MRVL), consensus 41c… Pure Storage (PSTG), consensus 42c… Okta (OKTA), consensus 58c… Couchbase (BASE), consensus (8c).
