Notable companies reporting after market close

Notable companies reporting after the market close, with earnings consensus, include Intuit (INTU), consensus $2.36… Ross Stores (ROST), consensus $1.40… NetApp (NTAP), consensus $1.78… Gap (GAP), consensus 58c.

